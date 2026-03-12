Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM Stock Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642,375 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $222,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.24%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company’s products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Featured Stories

