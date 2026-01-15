Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 3450611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Key Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised multiple 2026–2028 EPS estimates and upgraded near?term quarterly forecasts, pushing FY2027 and FY2028 estimates significantly higher and maintaining an “Overweight” rating with a $24 price target — this improves earnings expectations and supports valuation upside. KeyCorp estimate note (summary)

KeyCorp raised multiple 2026–2028 EPS estimates and upgraded near?term quarterly forecasts, pushing FY2027 and FY2028 estimates significantly higher and maintaining an “Overweight” rating with a $24 price target — this improves earnings expectations and supports valuation upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage remains mixed-to-positive overall (consensus Moderate Buy and a ~$26.7 average target) and the company’s last reported quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. MarketBeat company summary

Recent analyst coverage remains mixed-to-positive overall (consensus Moderate Buy and a ~$26.7 average target) and the company’s last reported quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates — supportive context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative and sector pieces on Netskope and peers have circulated but do not appear to contain firm?moving news; they mainly provide context on competitive positioning. Comparing Netskope and Its Rivals

Comparative and sector pieces on Netskope and peers have circulated but do not appear to contain firm?moving news; they mainly provide context on competitive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by CRO Raphael Bousquet (multiple blocks sold Jan 8–12 at ~$16–$17 per share) likely increased selling pressure and may have spooked short?term investors; SEC filing available for reference. SEC Form 4

Large, repeated insider sales by CRO Raphael Bousquet (multiple blocks sold Jan 8–12 at ~$16–$17 per share) likely increased selling pressure and may have spooked short?term investors; SEC filing available for reference. Negative Sentiment: Technicals: the stock is trading below its 50?day moving average and near its 12?month low, and volume is elevated versus average — short?term technical weakness that can accelerate downside despite positive analyst revisions. MarketBeat chart & stats

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netskope to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $27.00 price objective on Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Netskope in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Netskope in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netskope currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Netskope Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.10.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other Netskope news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 346,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,851,891.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

