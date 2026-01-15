United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 36587056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.