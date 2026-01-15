Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 256881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,072.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,427.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
