Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 256881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,072.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,427.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

