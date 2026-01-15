Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFLGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 256881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,072.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,427.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Articles

