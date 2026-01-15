Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.5499 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 40184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.54.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
