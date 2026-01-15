Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.5499 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 40184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.