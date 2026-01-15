Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 968,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $75,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DD stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.