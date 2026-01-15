Steinberganna Wealth Management Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Steinberganna Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Steinberganna Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $336.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $341.20.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.36.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $58,525,556. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

