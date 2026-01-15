Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CEO Sean Duffy Sells 40,796 Shares of Stock

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 40,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $650,696.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,971.80. The trade was a 24.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omada Health Trading Down 3.9%

OMDA stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Omada Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Get Omada Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,161,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $2,878,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OMDA. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Omada Health in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Omada Health from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMDA

About Omada Health

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.