State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 28,405 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 76.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 84.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:HRL opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

View Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.