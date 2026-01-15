Analysts Set BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) PT at $28.00

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKSY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

BKSY stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $993.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 87.11%. On average, analysts expect that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 343.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 432,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 112,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.