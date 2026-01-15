Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 366 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the December 15th total of 129 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

VLEEY stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Valeo has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLEEY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Valeo

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

