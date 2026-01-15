Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $14.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.4583.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 67.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a current ratio of 50.60. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

