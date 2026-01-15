Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Target Price at $625.47

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.4737.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $620.97 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $628.08. The company has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.24 and its 200 day moving average is $521.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total value of $4,104,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

