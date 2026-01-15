Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SKY stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Champion Homes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $148,656.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,353.08. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,634.30. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,795 shares of company stock worth $1,372,603 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Champion Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 257.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Champion Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Champion Homes

(Get Free Report)

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.