Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 123.2% in December

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 92,289 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the December 15th total of 41,348 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Biomerica Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 74.84%.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic tests for clinical diagnostic, life science research and food safety applications. The company’s product portfolio includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), lateral flow immunoassays, point-of-care devices and specialty reagents designed to aid in the detection and monitoring of gastrointestinal, metabolic and autoimmune conditions. Biomerica’s diagnostics are used by hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, and research institutions seeking solutions for early disease detection and patient management.

Key offerings from Biomerica include serological tests for celiac disease and gluten intolerance, quantitative assays for colorectal cancer screening markers such as M2-PK, and a range of point-of-care kits for metabolic monitoring.

