Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,118,400.15 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $1,118,400.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,512,008.25. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,234,908.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,181,943.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $1,196,889.75.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,942.20.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total transaction of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,250,621.40.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,483 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,719,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,867,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 266.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,260,000 after buying an additional 2,041,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM with a $220 price target, signaling analyst conviction that there is upside from current levels. BTIG/Benzinga coverage

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM with a $220 price target, signaling analyst conviction that there is upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders (e.g., Vanguard, Artisan, State Street) continue to hold or have added to positions in TEAM, supporting a base of long?term demand beneath the stock. MarketBeat institutional summary

Large institutional holders (e.g., Vanguard, Artisan, State Street) continue to hold or have added to positions in TEAM, supporting a base of long?term demand beneath the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian scheduled Q2 FY2026 earnings for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 with a 2:00 PM PT conference call — a near?term event that could reprice the stock based on revenue, guidance and booking trends. Earnings date announcement

Atlassian scheduled Q2 FY2026 earnings for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 with a 2:00 PM PT conference call — a near?term event that could reprice the stock based on revenue, guidance and booking trends. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/PR news: Keeper Security announced a cybersecurity deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team — positive for brand/partnerships but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals materially. Keeper Security / Williams F1

Operational/PR news: Keeper Security announced a cybersecurity deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team — positive for brand/partnerships but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals materially. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed?but?positive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy” and a materially higher average target), so analyst commentary around earnings could amplify moves in either direction. Analyst roundup

Analyst coverage remains mixed?but?positive overall (consensus “Moderate Buy” and a materially higher average target), so analyst commentary around earnings could amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by co?founders Michael Cannon?Brookes and Scott Farquhar (multiple 7,665?share lots across Dec–Jan, including filings on Jan 12) is the primary bearish driver today — the pattern has prompted headlines and investor concern about timing and insider sentiment. See reporting and SEC filing for details. Invezz article SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.