Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Major Shareholder Buys $15,030,000.00 in Stock

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vida Ventures Ii, Llc bought 835,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $15,030,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,671,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,092,850. The trade was a 17.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Aktis Oncology has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Key Headlines Impacting Aktis Oncology

Here are the key news stories impacting Aktis Oncology this week:

Large insider and affiliated investor purchases signal strong insider confidence: Ecor1 Capital bought 2,222,222 shares and directors/affiliates (Helen Susan Kim, Vida Ventures II, Bioventures / Ansbert Gadicke) also made multi?hundred?thousand share purchases at the IPO price of $18, materially increasing ownership stakes. These filings show management and key backers are doubling down after the offering.

Upsized IPO delivered substantial cash and strategic validation: Aktis closed an upsized IPO with full exercise of the underwriters' option, raising roughly $365M (press release) and attracting a large anchor investment from Eli Lilly — providing runway to advance clinical radiopharmaceutical programs.

Market context and sentiment are mixed — the IPO is seen as an early test of biotech market appetite for 2026, with social media and analyst chatter highlighting both optimism for the radiopharmaceutical thesis and debates about near?term catalysts and valuation.

Company fundamentals and short?term downside risks: Aktis is clinical?stage and pre?revenue with thin liquidity ratios (reported quick ratio ~0.28, current ratio ~0.32) and leverage (debt/equity ~1.0). Those metrics increase sensitivity to execution risks and any delays in clinical progress or commercialization.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

