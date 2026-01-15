Timothy Donahue Sells 29,024 Shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CCK opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms have reiterated or raised ratings/targets recently, supporting upside expectations — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy with a $129 price target and Truist reiterated Buy and lifted its target. Analysts’ actions help justify the stock’s recent strength. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks About Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Multiple Wall Street firms have reiterated or raised ratings/targets recently, supporting upside expectations — Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy with a $129 price target and Truist reiterated Buy and lifted its target. Analysts’ actions help justify the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Consensus remains skewed to “Moderate Buy” after a string of price-target increases (RBC, UBS, Truist and others) and a consensus target around $119–$120, which supports further upside if earnings/guidance hold. MarketBeat CCK Coverage

Consensus remains skewed to “Moderate Buy” after a string of price-target increases (RBC, UBS, Truist and others) and a consensus target around $119–$120, which supports further upside if earnings/guidance hold. Neutral Sentiment: Recent write-ups (e.g., Yahoo Finance) discuss whether the stock is still attractive after recent gains; these pieces highlight valuation metrics and are more analytical than news-driving. Investors should review valuation vs. peers before adding. Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Gains?

Recent write-ups (e.g., Yahoo Finance) discuss whether the stock is still attractive after recent gains; these pieces highlight valuation metrics and are more analytical than news-driving. Investors should review valuation vs. peers before adding. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~91%) with incremental position adjustments by several funds — this suggests limited free float but also that larger investors are the price drivers; not an immediate directional signal. MarketBeat CCK Institutional Ownership

Institutional ownership is high (~91%) with incremental position adjustments by several funds — this suggests limited free float but also that larger investors are the price drivers; not an immediate directional signal. Negative Sentiment: CEO Timothy Donahue sold 29,024 shares (about $3.05M) in early January at ~$105/share, reducing his stake by ~6.6%. Insider selling can be perceived negatively by the market and may add short-term selling pressure if followed by additional insider transactions. Crown (NYSE:CCK) CEO Timothy Donahue Sells 29,024 Shares of Stock

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

