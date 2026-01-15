Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.50 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.59.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.96 by ($1.09). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,370 shares of company stock valued at $168,251,193. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

