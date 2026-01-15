YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 99,246 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 257,451 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 917,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YSX Tech stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in YSX Tech Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YSXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of YSX Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get YSX Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on YSXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised YSX Tech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YSX Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, YSX Tech currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

YSX Tech Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of YSX Tech stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. YSX Tech has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

YSX Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YSX Tech. Co Ltd. engages in providing comprehensive business solutions to enterprise customers, mainly insurance companies and brokerages in China. Its service includes electronic engineering, PCB fabrication, SMT and PCB assembly, components sourcing, prototyping, box build, turn-key solution and other value-added services for a broad range of companies with regard to telecommunication, consumptive electronics, industrial test and control, medical equipment, power supply, security, vehicle and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YSX Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YSX Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.