Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO) Short Interest Up 113.1% in December

Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,653 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the December 15th total of 11,098 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Webus International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WETO opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Webus International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Get Webus International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Webus International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webus International has an average rating of “Sell”.

Webus International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webus International Ltd. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of mobility solutions with artificial intelligence augmented online support and itinerary management support. The firm offers commute shuttle, customized chartered bus, packaged tour, and other services to customers. The company was founded on February 10, 2022 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.