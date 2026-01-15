Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Carnival has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 182.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

