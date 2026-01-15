Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

