Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $336.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $320.00 to $336.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $291.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $295.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,361,000 after buying an additional 117,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,639 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,870,000 after acquiring an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

