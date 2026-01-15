TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives $226.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th.

NYSE TKO opened at $208.12 on Monday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.62.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,389.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,829.61. This trade represents a 55.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $6,535,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 104,842 shares in the company, valued at $21,396,155.36. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,111,434. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,106,000 after buying an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $132,441,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,056,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

