Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.39%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,251.35. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,893,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

