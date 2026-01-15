Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 209,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 205,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

