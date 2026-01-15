Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.8450, with a volume of 174186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 723.0% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 528,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 115,987.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 12,402,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392,130 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

