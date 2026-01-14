Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.29 and last traded at C$21.22, with a volume of 101535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$22.75 target price on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.38.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNL

Collective Mining Stock Up 0.7%

Collective Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.60.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.