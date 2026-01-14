IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 17,993 Shares

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $1,371,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,841,606 shares in the company, valued at $521,672,457.50. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,526 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,359,491.82.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 23,029 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,772,772.42.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 27,116 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $2,089,558.96.

On Monday, December 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $3,057,379.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $3,646,703.13.

On Monday, November 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,599 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $1,444,584.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 276,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,452. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after buying an additional 819,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,755,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after buying an additional 68,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 637,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

