Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells 5,062 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $88,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 167,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,084.10. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Jude Bricker sold 5,514 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $82,544.58.

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 2,927,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,018. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $905.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5,842.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,166 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announcement provides a clear catalyst and likely premium/strategic rationale for the stock — Allegiant agreed to acquire Sun Country in a deal that swaps Allegiant shares plus cash for SNCY shares, giving public investors a defined exit scenario. Allegiant to buy Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines

Acquisition announcement provides a clear catalyst and likely premium/strategic rationale for the stock — Allegiant agreed to acquire Sun Country in a deal that swaps Allegiant shares plus cash for SNCY shares, giving public investors a defined exit scenario. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained a neutral rating on SNCY but lowered its price target to $19 from $22 — this keeps analyst guidance in line with a modest upside to current levels but reduces upside expectations. JPMorgan reaffirms neutral rating, cuts PT to $19

JPMorgan maintained a neutral rating on SNCY but lowered its price target to $19 from $22 — this keeps analyst guidance in line with a modest upside to current levels but reduces upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the snapshot is anomalous/zeroed and does not indicate a meaningful short squeeze risk at present; treat the short-interest report with caution until a clearer update is posted. (Internal short-interest entry)

Reported short-interest data in the snapshot is anomalous/zeroed and does not indicate a meaningful short squeeze risk at present; treat the short-interest report with caution until a clearer update is posted. (Internal short-interest entry) Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales (CEO Jude Bricker and several senior officers on Jan. 12) — executives reduced holdings by low-single-digit percentages through Form 4 transactions, which investors often view as a modest negative signal even though insiders retain substantial stakes. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Multiple insider sales (CEO Jude Bricker and several senior officers on Jan. 12) — executives reduced holdings by low-single-digit percentages through Form 4 transactions, which investors often view as a modest negative signal even though insiders retain substantial stakes. Negative Sentiment: Two shareholder law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti and Ademi LLP) have launched investigations/alerts challenging whether the proposed Allegiant deal provides a fair price and process — these actions can delay approval, pressure deal terms, or lead to litigation that creates execution risk. KSF investor alert on proposed sale Ademi LLP shareholder alert

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

