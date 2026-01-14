AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Chairman Xunkai Gong Sells 27,998 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $374,893.22. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 14,920,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,787,744.52. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, January 12th, Xunkai Gong sold 32,002 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $437,147.32.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $252,829.80.

On Monday, November 3rd, Xunkai Gong sold 41,679 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $581,838.84.

Shares of AVPT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 1,674,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,434. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in AvePoint by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of AvePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AvePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.66.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

