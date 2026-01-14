Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.14 and last traded at C$16.13, with a volume of 47253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

The investment objectives of the Fund are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize Net Asset Value, while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio, primarily through acquiring, investing, holding, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with or in equity and debt securities of corporations, partnerships, or other issuers and such other investments as the Manager may determine in its sole discretion from time to time. The investment objectives set forth above may be achieved through direct acquisitions, investments or, at the election of the Manager, through exchange offers completed by the Fund from time to time.

