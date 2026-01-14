Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $206.00 to $189.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.82. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

