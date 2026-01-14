Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $19.0030. Approximately 3,773,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,931,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,919.84. The trade was a 5.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 5,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 298,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,700. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,868,329 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,754. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 180.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

