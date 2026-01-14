ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.3530, with a volume of 583412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.21.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 254,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

