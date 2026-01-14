JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $334.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $330.00 to $331.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $345.00 to $353.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $354.00 to $386.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $319.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $354.00 to $363.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $370.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $343.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $332.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $331.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/9/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $355.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

