Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold” Rating

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

MQBKY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $157.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

