Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,756 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the December 15th total of 8,671 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JCTC opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jewett-Cameron Trading currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 14,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $33,441.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 851,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,862.34. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.