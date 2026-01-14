Short Interest in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID) Expands By 147.9%

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 130,351 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the December 15th total of 52,589 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.44% of KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of KOID opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $33.97.

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Announces Dividend

About KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 87.0%.

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of Asia/Pacific region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across robotics and artificial intelligence sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Asia Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Index, by using representative sampling technique.

