Nordea Investment Management AB Has $160.47 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,099,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,018,768 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $160,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.98.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.