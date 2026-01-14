Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 386,279 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $109,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,438,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,650,000 after purchasing an additional 875,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

BAC stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $397.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

