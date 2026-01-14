iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,654,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $699.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $683.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.29. The company has a market cap of $764.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market momentum and investor risk appetite improved, with sentiment gauges moving into the “Greed” zone—supportive for S&P exposure. Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Greed’ Zone
- Positive Sentiment: Softer inflation readings pushed futures and tech stocks higher earlier, underpinning index ETFs like IVV as earnings season begins. S&P 500 and Nasdaq: US Indices Mixed as Stock Market Weighs Earnings, CPI Data
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect tech-led earnings growth (AI cycle cited as a key driver), which can lift the S&P 500 and therefore IVV if results meet lofty forecasts. Q4 2025 Earnings Preview: Can Corporate Profits Sustain S&P 500 Record Highs?
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage (Zacks) highlights IVV as a broad, low?cost way to access large?cap U.S. equities — a reminder of IVV’s long?term appeal but not an immediate catalyst. Should iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and year?ahead S&P 500 forecasts remain varied—useful context for positioning but not an immediate driver of intraday moves. S&P 500 in 2026: Here are the top predictions
- Negative Sentiment: Policy and legal risks (a probe involving Fed leadership) have rattled markets, creating a headwind for broad?market ETFs like IVV amid uncertainty. S&P 500 and Dow Jones: US Indices Mixed Today as Powell Probe Rattles Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Specific headline moves—JPMorgan’s slide and other bank?related volatility—hit Dow components and lift intra?day selling pressure across indices tied to financials. S&P 500 Index: US Stocks Face Headwinds from Policy Risk
- Negative Sentiment: News of DOJ actions and mixed futures trading earlier in the session triggered caution and profit?taking, weighing on IVV despite underlying strength. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Tumble As DOJ Serves Federal Reserve—Vistra, Tempus AI, Alibaba In Focus
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
