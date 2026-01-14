Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $220.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

