Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $45.1990, with a volume of 17570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.9418.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $715.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

