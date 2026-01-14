Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.60 and last traded at GBX 175.40, with a volume of 2034526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 150 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 156 price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.

The company has a market cap of £886.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.21.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

