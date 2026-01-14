Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CAO Dana Boyle Sells 11,047 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CAO Dana Boyle sold 11,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $413,489.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 156,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,281. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, December 1st, Dana Boyle sold 303 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $9,753.57.
- On Monday, October 27th, Dana Boyle sold 1,073 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $24,603.89.
NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in December — short interest declined about 18.1% to ~10.71M shares as of Dec. 31 (about 17.6% of shares outstanding), lowering potential downward pressure from short sellers and reducing immediate squeeze risk.
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for Jan. 12 appears inconsistent (shows 0 shares / NaN change), which looks like a reporting glitch and should be treated as unreliable until corrected.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares at an average of $37.43 for roughly $2.49M, reducing his direct stake by ~6.0%. SEC Filing – Roger Jeffs
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Michael Kaseta sold 36,932 shares at $37.43 for about $1.38M, a ~9.5% reduction in his holding. SEC Filing – Michael Kaseta
- Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 27,289 shares at $37.43 for about $1.02M, a ~4.5% stake reduction. SEC Filing – Russell Schundler
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares at $37.43 (~$791k), cutting his holdings by ~10.7%. SEC Filing – Rajeev Saggar
- Negative Sentiment: Scott Moomaw sold 20,533 shares at $37.43 (~$769k), an ~11.7% reduction in his stake. SEC Filing – Scott Moomaw
- Negative Sentiment: CAO Dana Boyle sold 11,047 shares at $37.43 (~$413k), a ~6.6% reduction. SEC Filing – Dana Boyle
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Jason Adair sold 13,548 shares at $37.43 (~$507k), and Sarah Krepp sold 13,165 shares (~$493k); both reduced holdings by mid-single-digit to high-single-digit percentages. SEC Filing – Jason Adair SEC Filing – Sarah Krepp
LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liquidia by 281.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.
The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
