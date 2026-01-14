Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) CAO Dana Boyle Sells 11,047 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CAO Dana Boyle sold 11,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $413,489.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 156,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,281. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 1st, Dana Boyle sold 303 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $9,753.57.

On Monday, October 27th, Dana Boyle sold 1,073 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $24,603.89.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liquidia by 281.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

