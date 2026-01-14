Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Insider Eben Upton CBE Buys 21,927 Shares

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE purchased 21,927 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, for a total transaction of £59,422.17.

Eben Upton CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eben Upton CBE bought 5,832 shares of Raspberry Pi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.76.

Raspberry Pi Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Raspberry Pi stock opened at GBX 285.61 on Wednesday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a twelve month low of GBX 260 and a twelve month high of GBX 780. The stock has a market cap of £552.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Raspberry Pi from GBX 420 to GBX 380 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 380.

About Raspberry Pi

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

