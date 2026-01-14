Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Insider Eben Upton CBE Buys 21,927 Shares

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE purchased 21,927 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, for a total transaction of £59,422.17.
Eben Upton CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Eben Upton CBE bought 5,832 shares of Raspberry Pi stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 343 per share, for a total transaction of £20,003.76.
Raspberry Pi Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Raspberry Pi stock opened at GBX 285.61 on Wednesday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a twelve month low of GBX 260 and a twelve month high of GBX 780. The stock has a market cap of £552.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Raspberry Pi
Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.
Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.
That’s not all we do.
