Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

