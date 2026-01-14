Walmart Inc. $WMT is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,771,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 76.6% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $959.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $460,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,031,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,833,930.55. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $244,706.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,078 shares of company stock worth $13,523,502. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

